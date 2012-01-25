Hundreds expected for Ga. charter school rally - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hundreds expected for Ga. charter school rally

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Hundreds of charter school supporters are expected to turn out for a rally at the state Capitol.

The 10 a.m. rally is part of events for National School Choice Week being held across the country. The event comes a day after state lawmakers filed a constitutional amendment to address a state Supreme Court ruling that disbanded the Georgia Charter Schools Commission last year.

The amendment, which has bipartisan support, will require at least two-thirds legislative approval in both the House and Senate before it goes to voters, likely in November.

The state's highest court ruled in May that the charter schools commission, created by the legislature in 2008, was unconstitutional because it approved and gave local tax dollars to charter schools over the objection of local school boards.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.