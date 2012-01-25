Ga. launches 2012 travel guide, tourism campaign

ATLANTA (AP) - The country music trio Lady Antebellum is featured on the cover of the new 2012 Georgia Travel Guide, which has an interview with the group's members discussing their favorite spots to visit in the state.

Featuring the Grammy-winning band in the color, magazine-sized travel guide is one piece of the Georgia Department of Economic Development's strategy for boosting travel to the state. Plans unveiled Tuesday include a new tourism campaign called "The South With A Twist" that will promote Georgia tourism using photographs that evoke a contemporary, modern feel.

State officials say visitors spent $12 billion in Georgia in 2010. Tourism employs more than 391,000 workers statewide.

About 750,000 copies of the travel guide will be distributed to Georgia visitor centers and mailed to people requesting them.

