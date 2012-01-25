Flooding by Friday?

(WRCB) - You might need an umbrella today. You will need it Thursday.

Look for increasing clouds Wednesday with a few isolated sprinkles. Still we will manage highs in the low 60s.

Thursday we will start out with cloudy skies and a few isolated sprinkles, but through the afternoon and into the night rain will become an issue.

Heavy rain will move in during the afternoon and evening hours. We can expect 2-3" widespread, with a few areas getting as much as 4".

Flood prone areas should be on alert. If you experienced flooding in your neighborhood with the last rain, you will certainly see it with this one. The ground is fairly saturated, so it won't take much for many areas to experience some flooding. We may see some local creeks and streams exceeding flood stage as well.

