Chattanooga City Council votes to keep Taft center open - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga City Council votes to keep Taft center open

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The battle over a youth development center is one step closer to being settled.

Tuesday night Chattanooga City Council members approved a resolution, supporting to keep the Taft Youth Development Center open.

State budget cuts threatened the Bledsoe County facility, where many of Chattanooga's youth are sent.

It would also put 169 people out of a job.

But, Taft employees say it's not only the economic impact they worry about. The center houses 156 male students ages 16 to 19, which they say other centers couldn't handle.

The Taft center has the best rehabilitation success rate in the nation among centers of its kind.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.