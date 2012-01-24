Chattanooga City Council votes to keep Taft center open

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The battle over a youth development center is one step closer to being settled.



Tuesday night Chattanooga City Council members approved a resolution, supporting to keep the Taft Youth Development Center open.



State budget cuts threatened the Bledsoe County facility, where many of Chattanooga's youth are sent.



It would also put 169 people out of a job.

But, Taft employees say it's not only the economic impact they worry about. The center houses 156 male students ages 16 to 19, which they say other centers couldn't handle.



The Taft center has the best rehabilitation success rate in the nation among centers of its kind.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

