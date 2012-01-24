3 suspects sought in Coogler Road armed robbery

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB)-- The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding the suspects in an armed robbery, where a man was hit in the head with gun.



Sheriff Scott Chitwood says it happened Saturday at Brown's Convenience Store on Coogler Road.

He says two suspects entered the store with scarves over their faces, one armed with a shotgun.



As one of the suspects jumped the counter, another demanded money.



Chitwood says they grabbed the cash, hit a man over the head with the stock of the gun and took off.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.

