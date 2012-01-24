East Ridge City Council votes to hire recreations director

EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- A controversy in East Ridge is making ground. Tuesday night the City Council passed all three proposals on the table to help improve Camp Jordan.



The issue: the city is spending upwards of $800,000, but only collecting about $45,000 from player fees and $65,000 in winter soccer rentals.



The math, just doesn't add up.



In a vote of 4-1, East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert was the only vote against the measures, but says it was because not enough information is known at this time.



He says more collaboration with the athletic leagues are needed.

"I think if we had slowed down and talked to them, defused frustration," Lambert says. "But, it didn't happen that way."



The three approved proposals will create a Director of Parks and Recreation, pay the position a salary and amend the city budget to pay that salary.