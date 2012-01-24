Alabama man accused of killing girlfriend

HENAGAR, JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WRCB) - An Alabama man is charged with the murder of his girlfriend.

Jackson County authorities were called to a home on County Road 88 Monday on a report of a woman being shot.

Deputies arrived to find 53-year-old Sherry Cruthirds NeCaise's body. She had been shot.

Deputies recovered the gun believed to be the murder weapon. It led them to 52-year-old Eddie Charles Chandler, of Henagar.

Chandler had previously been arrested on an unrelated gun possession charge. He now faces a murder charge and remains in the Jackson County Jail without bond.