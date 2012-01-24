Catoosa's Chief Deputy announces bid for sheriff

RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY (WRCB) -- A long time law enforcement officer says he wants to be Catoosa County's next sheriff.



Major Gary Sisk currently serves as chief deputy.



Tuesday, he announced he's hoping to win the Republican nomination for sheriff in the upcoming election.



Sisk has been with the department for 21 years, and says he wants to make Catoosa County a crime-free community.

He says that begins with cracking down on repeat offenders.



"I'm not against being tough on crime, I think we should be tough on crime," Sisk says. "But, you can't continue to send someone to prison time and time again and not do something more to rehabilitate them and make them become more productive members of society."



Sheriff Phil Summers has led the county for more than 21 years, and isn't seeking re-election in November.