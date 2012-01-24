"Heroes on the Hudson" coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The co-pilot of Flight 1549, that crashed into the Hudson River in 2009, will headline Chattanooga's Red Cross Heroes luncheon on March 20.

The Red Cross has announced that co-pilot Jeff Skiles will be joined on stage for the first time by Dave Sanderson, the last passenger to leave the plane that day. Both will share their personal stories of that day and how everyone can brace for impact when disaster strikes.

US Airways Flight 1549 hit birds as it took off from New York's LaGuaradia Airport on January 15, 2009. Six minutes later, pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger put the plane into the water to avoid a crash on land. Skiles was his first officer. The incident became known as the "Miracle on the Hudson."

The Red Cross luncheon is designed to celebrate local people who have helped their neighbors in need, including those who answered the call to help after the April 27 tornadoes.

Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Paul Barys will emcee the event.

The Red Cross is accepting nominees who helped with the tornado response and recovery. It will honor people whose action saved lives and those who gave endless hours to help.

Five local heroes will be selected from nominations submitted by the community in the following categories: Good Samaritan - Youth (18 and younger; Good Samaritan - Adult; Red Cross Volunteer - Hospital; Red Cross volunteer- Disaster; First Responder.

