Hamilton County jailer arrested on assault, child abuse charges

(WRCB) - A Hamilton County Corrections Officer has been arrested on assault and child abuse charges.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, a Grand Jury returned indictments against Robert Medford on charges of aggravated assault, official oppression and misdemeanor child abuse.

The Sheriff's Office says on December 29, a juvenile inmate sprayed a germicide liquid on Medford.

Medford entered the cell and used "an unauthorized holding technique" on the child, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Jim Hammond placed Medford on suspension without pay, pending the conclusion of criminal charges.

Medford was arrested Tuesday, booked and made the $10,000 bond set by the Grand Jury.

Medford is the fourth Hamilton County corrections officer arrested in the past year.