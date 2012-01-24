UTC trio arrested on sex assault charges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UTC trio arrested on sex assault charges

Samuel Wright. Samuel Wright.
Kosygin Jones. Kosygin Jones.
Kysean Neal. Kysean Neal.
CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) - Three UTC students were arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a student in a dorm room.

Samuel Troy Wright, 21, Kosygin Lamech Jones, 19, and Kysean L. Neal, 19, were arrested Tuesday morning and charged with sexual assault and kidnapping.

Campus police say a female told them she was held against her will in a dorm room Monday and sexually assaulted.

She said the three men poured lotion on her, and groped her.

According to police, the woman had bruising and scratches.

