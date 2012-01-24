Lawmakers try to keep Taft youth center open

By LUCAS L. JOHNSON II

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Several state lawmakers want the commissioner of the Department of Children's Services to reconsider a proposal to close a juvenile detention facility in Bledsoe County.

Taft Youth Development Center takes in the state's hardest cases and currently houses about 100 juveniles.

Commissioner Kathryn O'Day is proposing its closure due to a call from Republican Gov. Bill Haslam to cut departmental budgets by 5%. O'Day has said closing Taft would save $4.4 million a year and the juveniles could be transferred to other facilities.

She also said it has capital needs of up to $37 million.

Democratic Sen. Eric Stewart of Belvidere and several other lawmakers said at a news conference this week that the commissioner was given misleading information.

