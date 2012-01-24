Lawmaker to propose different anti-abortion bills - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lawmaker to propose different anti-abortion bills

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State Rep. Matthew Hill says he's taking two anti-abortion bills off notice and plans to replace them with new measures.

The proposals sponsored by the Jonesborough Republican would have required abortions to be performed in hospitals and increase the minimum medical malpractice liability for abortions.

They were to be heard in the House Health Subcommittee. The companion bills to both were awaiting a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

 

Online:

Read HB433 and HB436 at http://capitol.tn.gov

