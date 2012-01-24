Chattanooga airport sees 4% growth in 2011

(WRCB) – Chattanooga Airport officials say the Scenic City saw a four percent growth in traffic in 2011.

According to the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, passenger boarding grew by 4.33% last year, reaching 304,016.

Total passenger traffic through the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport in 2011 came to 608,886.

"This kind of growth is only possible with the support of our airline partners, community leaders and local travelers," said Terry Hart, Interim President and CEO of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority. "Our passenger growth is a clear reflection of the continued economic strength in our community and the competitive air fares in the market."

The Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority is served by Allegiant Air, American Eagle, Delta Connection, and US Airways Express with nonstop service to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Orlando, Tampa and Washington, DC.