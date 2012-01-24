Ten new Volkswagen Passats wrecked after rail car derails in Chattanooga

Train cars await the loading of new Passats at the Chattanooga Volkswagen manufacturing plant at the Enterprise South Industrial Park in this file photo. / John Rawlston. Chattanooga TImes Free Press.

(Times Free Press) - Ten new Chattanooga-made Volkswagen Passats were damaged Saturday when the Norfolk Southern rail car in which they were being carried derailed and fell on its side.

The accident occurred about 1 p.m. Saturday at the railroad company's DeButts Yard in Chattanooga, said Susan Terpay, a Norfolk Southern spokeswoman

Railroad workers were building a train and another slow-moving outbound train hit the rail car carrying the new autos, she said.

The cause is under investigation, Terpay said. Equipment was brought in to pick up and right the rail car, and the damaged Passats were returned to Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant at Enterprise South industrial park.

