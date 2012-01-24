A little bit of sun, before the next round of weather

(WRCB) - Now this is more like it!

You probably won't even need a jacket as we head into the afternoon and highs reach 60 degrees. Skies will be clear, and winds will be light as high pressure settles over us through the day.

Don't get too comfortable though, another weather system will push in late Wednesday bringing an increase in clouds and a slight chance for a few light showers here and there.

This will be the case through Thursday morning. Thursday evening through early Friday morning we will be subject to periods of heavy rain, and a few thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like any severe weather during that time frame will be well south of us, but we will keep an eye on things.

Friday afternoon we will clear out and cool down a little with highs near 50 and lows near 30 through the weekend.

