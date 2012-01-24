Mosaic Church seeking new quarters after eviction

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The pastor of a Chattanooga church being evicted from its current location says the congregation will become homeless.

Only a week remains for the Mosaic Church to vacate the downtown building where its congregation worships and a youth nightclub it sponsors has been operating.

Pastor Tim Reid told the Chattanooga Times Free Press his church is totally lost in seeking new quarters (http://bit.ly/Aewpto ).

Mosaic was ordered out by the landlord after a shooting that wounded nine people as they left the church's Club Fathom early Christmas morning.

Reid said he has been looking for another congregation that would take in his people until a permanent location is found.

The pastor described his congregation as "kind of an underground church."

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

