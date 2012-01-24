Fisher scores twice, Preds beat Blue Jackets 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mike Fisher scored two goals, and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 Monday night for their third straight victory and 11th in 13 games.

The Predators wrapped up their season series with Columbus by going 5-0-1, and Fisher is a big reason for the success against their Central Division-rival. Fisher has scored six of his 11 goals this season against the Blue Jackets.

Matt Halischuk and Patric Hornqvist both scored, and Ryan Suter had two assists as Nashville won for the 12th time in 14 home games. Pekka Rinne stopped 25 shots for a franchise-record and career-high eighth straight victory. Two of the last three have come against the Blue Jackets.

Rick Nash scored for Columbus to avoid the shutout.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.