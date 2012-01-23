Local Salvation Army volunteers aid AL tornado victims

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Salvation Army rushed to the hardest hit parts of Alabama.

Five mobile kitchen units left Monday headed to regions of the state that eerily resemble last April's record tornado outbreak.

Three of those units are from Chattanooga.



Salvation Army Officials tell Channel 3, the units sent to the heart of the damage serve as catering trucks to those who lost their homes and won't be able to feed themselves for some time.



One of the trucks from right here in the Scenic City is new to the organization's fleet.



The group is normally one of the first responders to disaster sites, and say this time is no different.

Officials say the best way to help those impacted by disaster is through monetary donations and say any amount will make a difference.

To make a donation, click here.

