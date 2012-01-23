Mayoral recall efforts advance

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Lawyers for the Hamilton County Election Commission and the Mayors Office gathered for what could be the final hearing before a big showdown in February.

The Election Commission lawyers say the Mayor's Office is using delay tactics to prolong the case.

Judge Hollingsworth denied a motion by the Election Commission to move the case to Chancery Court.



Chris Clem represents the Election Commission and says he hopes a resolution can come soon.

"Everything needs to be resolved. I think it is the one thing we can agree on. This needs to be resolved quickly," he says.

As of right now, the recall vote will remain on the August 2012 special election ballot.



Both parties will meet again in Circuit Court February 10.