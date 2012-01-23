Red Bank toddler found alone on Altamont Road

RED BANK, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB)-- It was a scary time for a father in Red Bank Monday night when his daughter was missing and later found on a busy street.



It happened at Cambridge Apartments on Memorial Drive just before 6:00 p.m., where the 3-year-old vanished.



Red Bank police tell Channel 3, the father went to the Red Bank duck pond to find her, but she had gone in another direction.

The child was found by someone passing by on Altamont Road, who called police.



They were able to reunite the girl with her father.