Georgia cornerback Commings arrested in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - University of Georgia football player Sanders Commings was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

UGA Police Chief Jimmy Williamson says the 21-year-old senior cornerback was arrested early Saturday after he struck his girlfriend in the face on a street corner in downtown Athens.

"I'm aware of the situation and in the process of gathering necessary information," Georgia coach Mark Richt said in a statement released by the university. "However, any time a student-athlete is arrested, it is a matter of serious concern."

Williamson says bystanders saw Commings in a confrontation with the woman at about 1 a.m. and separated them. He says the witnesses then flagged down a police officer for help.

The jail website indicated that Commings was released on bond Saturday.

Authorities said they didn't know if Commings, one of 10 defensive starters slated to return to the Bulldogs for the 2012 season, had an attorney.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.