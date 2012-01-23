Chattanooga officials propose tougher gang law

CHATTANOOGA (AP) -- Chattanooga-area elected officials, law enforcement officers, state and federal prosecutors and social agency representatives have joined in seeking tougher sentencing guidelines to punish gang violence and to expand efforts to keep children from joining gangs.



Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield at a City Hall news conference Monday said gang members should know that the community is united in the effort. He said the effort also will mean new costs. He did not mention a dollar amount but said it will be up to the community's legislative delegation to sell their colleagues from rural areas on tougher sentencing measures.



The proposed legislation would amend the Tennessee code definition of racketeering activity to include criminal street gangs. The other proposal would provide longer sentences for gang members who commit felonies.



