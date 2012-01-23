Drivers searching for permanent fix on Dug Gap Mtn. Rd.

DALTON, GA. (WRCB) -- "Road Closed" barriers are becoming common on Dug Gap Mountain Rd. "Every time it rains really," says college student Kyle Winkler.

For students at Dalton State Community College it can mean the difference between getting to class on time or being late. "Its rather convenient if you live over in the west side or Tunnel Hill," says student Nash Phillips.

However, when it rains, students like Phillips have to take the long way around which costs more time and more gas. "About 10, 15 minutes," Phillips says.

Channel 3 exposed this problem in a story last week. Crews with the Public Works Department say they check it all the time. Last week the mud rose to the top of the barricade, which meant it was time to go to work.

"Make sure we have room for any additional slides," says Director of Public Works Department Dewayne Hunt. "We look for it to continue to slide to the bottom and that's the reason for the barricades."

For nine months those barricades have been the only defense against the mud making its way onto the road and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon.

The vertical slope and lack of vegetation on this portion of that portion of the hill makes the mud more prone to erosion. That's because TVA killed the shrubbery to put up power lines. They have agreed to have a geologist take a look to see if there's a permanent fix.