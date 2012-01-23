Judge to consider temporary injunction against recall election

Working Together For You

(Times Free Press) -- A judge said Monday he would consider whether to issue a temporary injunction on the recall election of Mayor Ron Littlefield slated for August.

"I'm going to take that under advisement," Hamilton County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hollingsworth said.

After the Hamilton County Election Commission set an August date for the recall election, Littlefield filed suit against the commission.

In court today, Hollingsworth struck down several other motions made by Election Commission attorney Chris Clem.

