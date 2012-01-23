Greenfield construction worker killed in building collapse

GREENFIELD, Tenn. (AP) -- A construction worker has been killed in the collapse of a building in the West Tennessee town of Greenfield.



City Fire Chief Bob Dudley said the structure on Front Street crumbled at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, killing a man who was working on a construction crew in a vacant lot beside it. The man was buried in debris, which also fell onto his cousin, but that man was rescued and taken to a hospital, according to WCMT Radio in Martin.



The building housed Legends Little Italy pizza parlor.



Authorities said they located the body of the 32-year-old victim and it would take several hours to remove it from the debris.



Dudley said high winds associated with an overnight storm might have contributed to the collapse.



Information from: WCMT-AM, www.wcmt.com



