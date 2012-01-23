Dalton police seek Walmart flasher

(WRCB) -- The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a man who exposed himself to a female shopper at the Walmart on Shugart Road. The incident happened Thursday, January 19th at around 5:40 in the afternoon.



Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier says that a female shopper was in the area of the shoe department when the suspect got her attention and exposed himself to her. She told investigators that she was shocked and didn't know how to react.



The suspect then walked away and met back up with the female with whom he came into the store, and the pair left the store after making a purchase. The pair then left in a light-colored Ford Focus.



The suspect is a white male with dark hair and a possible slight goatee. He wore plaid shorts, a gray Georgia Bulldogs T-Shirt, red Georgia Bulldogs hat and sandals. The woman who came into the store with the suspect wore a blue shirt and blue jeans.



Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective John Helton at (706) 278-9085, extension 143.