Local designers want to design a special Chattanooga font

(WRCB) -- A pair of local typeface designers have launched an online fundraiser to finance a unique idea: design a font specifically for Chattanooga.



Robbie de Villiers and Jeremy Dooley originally presented their idea of a unique city typeface at the 48 Hour Launch entrepreneurship event in November of 2011 where it received a lot of positive support. They then formed a team and began soliciting ideas and funding the project.



"As we currently envision, the font will be available without cost exclusively to Chattanooga. We hope to see the font used for the city website as a webfont, for city-associated signage, brochures, logotypes, and even private enterprise projects with a Chattanooga focus," they said.

"We anticipate creating four weights, and style sets would allow unique font customizations for each district and major subsection of the Chattanooga metropolitan area, giving each area its own unique identity while still being part of the whole of Chattanooga."



Dooley and de Villiers believe their project is an opportunity to bring Chattanoogans and creatives into the process, creating a bigger story than just a typeface.



"First, we want our precious city, beautiful Chattanooga, to have its own typeface. It's an honor Chattanooga has earned and a reflection of the ways this city is shaping up to be a national leader, even if Chattanooga is a bit of a younger sibling," they write on their website.



"Second, we want Chattanooga to be the poster child for municipal branding in America. Many European cities commission a custom typeface and use it to set themselves apart. If you've ever traveled abroad, you've noticed how signage in different regions seems to really pop - because it's unique and communicates something new on that route."



What sets their project apart from many other community-oriented projects is that they never considered going before local and regional governments or government agencies to seek funding.



"We could have tried to raise $25,000 to implement this typeface. We could have asked for $30,000 pay for all the talent represented in this initiative," they noted. "But we don't have to for the community - locally and nationally - to show its support.?



What they have done instead is set up a website at Kickstarter.com to raise money directly. They have pledged a goal of $10,000 to fund the project and are giving themselves until March 1st to raise the money. Pledge amounts start at $1, but for larger amounts they offer progressively larger incentives.



To support the project directly, visit them at http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chatype/chatype-a-typeface-for-chattanooga-tennessee

