Chattanooga Fire Department cadet fired after DUI arrest

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
RED BANK, HAMILTON COUNTY -

(Times Free Press) -- A 22-year-old Chattanooga Fire Department cadet was terminated this morning after he was arrested in Red Bank over the weekend.

Tyler Stout, 22, faces charges of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm while under the influence after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Stout was part of a 24-member class of recruits at the academy. He was on a leave of absence from the Soddy-Daisy Police Department. Stout started out at Soddy-Daisy Police Department in communications before becoming a sworn officer.

