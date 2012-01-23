Sen. Rand Paul detained by TSA agents in Nashville

(NBC/WRCB) -- Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has reportedly been detained by the Transportation Security Administration at a Nashville airport, according to tweets from his press aide and father, Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul.



At about 10 a.m. Paul's press aide, Moira Bagley wrote on Twitter: "Just got a call from @senrandpaul. He's currently being detained by TSA in Nashville."



Soon after, Ron Paul posted on Twitter: "My son @SenRandPaul being detained by TSA for refusing full body pat-down after anomaly in body scanner in Nashville. More details coming."



NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reports that aides to Sen. Paul say he set off a full-body scanning machine while going through airport security Monday morning.



Paul reportedly raised his right pant leg, which may have set off the scanner. Paul, according to aides, said it was "clearly a glitch," but he refused to submit to a full-body pat-down at the TSA's request.

Aides say Paul asked to be re-screened but was denied and ordered to submit to the pat-down.

NBC News' Tom Costello reports that, according to sources at the TSA, Paul was not detained, but was escorted by police out of the checkpoint.

However, Paul's Communications Director Moira Bagley told Politico shortly after the story broke, "I spoke with him five minutes ago and he was being detained indefinitely."



Paul has been a vocal critic of the TSA. At a Congressional hearing on TSA practices and policies last summer, Paul criticized the agency for its controversial searches of children.



"You've gone overboard and you're missing the boat on terrorism because you're doing these invasive searches on six-year-old girls," he said. "I think you oughta get rid of the random pat-downs. The American public is unhappy with them. They're unhappy with the invasiveness of them."