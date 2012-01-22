Henshaw and Porter win T.V.B.C. tournament on Guntersville

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Thomas Henshaw and Trevor Porter won the Tennessee Valley Bass Club bass tournament this Saturday on Lake Guntersville with a huge five-fish limit that weighed 28.24 pounds. A total of 37 boats participated in the tournament. This was the tournament series' fourth event of the season.

The second-place team of Gary Davenport and Harold Coffman Jr. had five fish weighting 23.94 pounds. Third place went to Buddy Gross and James Millings with five bass weighing 22.98 pounds.

Henshaw and Porter were double winners. They also won the Tow Boat US top finisher award which earned them an extra $100.

Gary Davenport and Harold Coffman Jr. took big-fish honors with a monster largemouth bass weighing 8.08 pounds and earned them $370.

1st: Thomas Henshaw / Trevor Porter - 28.24 lbs ($1,027.00) 100

2nd: Gary Davenport / Harold Coffman Jr - 23.94 lbs ($478.00) 99+3=102

3rd: Buddy Gross / James Millings - 22.98 lbs ($263.00) 98

4th: Barry Wingo / Paul Johnson - 19.38 lbs ($131.00) 97

5th: Rick Camp / Anthony Blevins - 17.80 lbs ($90.00) 96

6th: Jeff Todd / Roy Tankersley - 15.24 lbs ($80.00) 95

7th: Ben Henson / Mark Green - 14.91 lbs - 94

8th: Mark Riggs / Rob Moore - 14.11 lbs - 93

9th: Russell Parkhill / Freddie Bradford - 13.98 lbs - 92

10th: Chris Talley / Jeremy Shavers - 13.62 lbs - 91

11th: Brian Cash / Michael Hogwood - 12.90 lbs - 90

12th: Johnny Leamon / Tim Forester - 12.77 lbs - 89

13th: Brent Barnes / Garrett Barnes - 12.74 lbs - 88

14th: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - 12.46 lbs - 87

15th: Ray Brodie / Steve Brodie - 11.22 lbs - 86

16th: Dale Soloman / Ed Ricklefs - 10.36 lbs - 85

17th: Cody Holloway / Cam Steele - 10.04 lbs - 84

18th: Kenny Barber / Travis Shrader - 7.81 lbs - 83

19th: Alan Title / Travis Title - 7.61 lbs - 82

20th: Tracy Maddux / Wayne Boyd - 7.27 lbs - 81

21st: Robert McDougal / Billy Caughron - 7.26 lbs - 80

22nd: David Brockman / Kevin Stone - 6.91 lbs - 79

23rd: Paul Pierce / Jimmy McNeese - 6.06 lbs - 78

24th: Mark Middleton / Ann Middleton - 5.13 lbs - 77

25th: Andy Melton / Joe Melton - 4.91 lbs - 76

26th: Jeff Bradford / Mark Smith - 4.30 lbs - 75

27th: Vince Sweeton / Blake Sweeton - 4.25 lbs - 74

28th: Guy Tatum / Jody Casey - 4.07 lbs - 73

29th: Joe Turner / Eddie Parker - 3.68 lbs - 72

30th: Howie Burger / Tim Cody - 2.70 lbs - 71

31st: Ben Hicks / Marvin Griffith - 2.48 lbs - 70

32nd: Rick Nease / Jordan Nease - 1.88 lbs - 69

------: Gabe Yeargan / Max Yeargan - 0.00 - 25

------: Jeremy Evans / Jody Haggard - 0.00 - 25

------: Chris Phillips / Chip Farley - 0.00 - 25

------: Justin Headrick / Chris Gilmore - 0.00 - 25

------: Darren Nunley / Jeremy Nunley – 0.00 – 0

For more info about TVBC visit: www.tvbass.com