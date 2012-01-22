SWAT standoff on Buckley Street ends peacefully - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SWAT standoff on Buckley Street ends peacefully

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A SWAT standoff Sunday morning forces evacuations in a Chattanooga neighborhood.

Chattanooga Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig tells Channel 3, officers were called to Buckley Street around 5:00 a.m. after 40-year-old Kenneth Cox allegedly threatened harm toward others.

Hartwig says the SWAT Team was called to the scene when Cox, who was possibly armed with a history of mental illness, wouldn't cooperate with police and threatened to harm them as well.

Police evacuated residents in the area, while negotiations took place.

Hartwig says Cox surrendered peacefully after two hours and was booked in the Hamilton County jail.

He is charged with felony reckless endangerment and is awaiting a mental health evaluation.

Cox is due in Hamilton County Court Monday.

