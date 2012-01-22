Victim shot during Dodson Avenue robbery - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Victim shot during Dodson Avenue robbery

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)— Chattanooga police say an early morning robbery on Dodson Avenue ended with gunfire.

Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig says the incident occurred in the 800 block of the area, shortly before 1:30 Sunday morning.

Hartwig says the victim, 29-year-old Cashman Perkins, was robbed and shot.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Hartwig says detectives are searching for suspect leads.

If you have information on this incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

