Crime Stoppers: Police seek Chula Vista Dr. gunman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crime Stoppers: Police seek Chula Vista Dr. gunman

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- This weekend's Crime Stoppers, Chattanooga police are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig says DeAubrey Carr allegedly shot 28-year-old Reginald Harris last week.

It happened in the 3700 block of Chula Vista Drive.

Hartwig says Harris was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds.

Carr is 32 years old, 5'09" tall, and 185 pounds. His last known address is 2212 Kirby Avenue.

If you know where to find DeAubrey Carr, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

You're confidential call could earn you a cash reward.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.