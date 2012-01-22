Crime Stoppers: Police seek Chula Vista Dr. gunman

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- This weekend's Crime Stoppers, Chattanooga police are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder.



Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig says DeAubrey Carr allegedly shot 28-year-old Reginald Harris last week.



It happened in the 3700 block of Chula Vista Drive.



Hartwig says Harris was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds.

Carr is 32 years old, 5'09" tall, and 185 pounds. His last known address is 2212 Kirby Avenue.

If you know where to find DeAubrey Carr, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.



You're confidential call could earn you a cash reward.