Gingrich wins South Carolina primary

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Newt Gingrich has been declared the winner in the South Carolina Republican presidential primary. That win deals a sharp setback to Mitt Romney. Rick Santorum and Ron Paul trailed badly in today's first-in-the-south primary.
South Carolina is an important state in the presidential race. Ever since 1980, when Ronald Reagan won the first South Carolina Republican primary, every GOP candidate who has won there has gone on to win the nomination.
