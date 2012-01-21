UTC Bass Fishing Club prepares for 2012 season

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Collegiate bass fishing is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation and is something that is available to students here in Chattanooga at UTC. The UTC Bass Fishing Club was formed by Alex Craw in the fall of 2008 and now consists of around twenty student members who all share the same passion for fishing and the outdoors. The club president James Childers is now preparing for the 2012 season and in the process of looking for new members for the spring semester.

"Unlike a varsity sport, club sports are run solely by the students and players. The fishing team provides a relaxed, yet competitive atmosphere," says Childers "Our purpose is to promote the sport of bass fishing and to provide an opportunity for all students to participate in competitive bass fishing at a collegiate level. Whether you're new to fishing or have been fishing tournaments all of your life, you can be a member of the team."

The UTC Bass Fishing Team had an outstanding 2011 season, winning five tournaments and consistently placing in the top ten.



The team is sponsored by Moonpie, Coca Cola, Choo Choo Lures, Yank-Um Custom Tackle, Joe Burns Custom Rods, Chattanooga Fishing Guides, Channel 3 Outdoors, Abu Garcia, Berkley, Scenic City Fishing Charters, and UTC's Campus Recreation Department.

They compete in fishing tournaments around the nation against other college teams. From January through July, the team will compete in over a dozen college tournaments with events in Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Florida.

Each year the team organizes and operates the Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail (TCBFT) which is the first and only college fishing tournament trail in Tennessee. The TCBFT will consist of four Qualifying events this spring as well as a Championship and a "Tournament of Champions" for those who qualify in the summer.

Along with the TCBFT, the UTC Mocs Bass Anglers compete in events hosted by the Association of Collegiate Anglers, College BASS, & FLW College Fishing. A few of the fisheries that the team will be traveling to this year include Chickamauga Lake, Nickajack Lake, Lake Guntersville, Pickwick Lake, Lake Okeechobee, Tim's Ford Lake and Kentucky Lake.

For more information on the Chattanooga Mocs Bass Anglers as well as the Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail visit www.utcbassfishing.com or if you have any questions please contact club president James Childers at utcbassfishing@gmail.com.