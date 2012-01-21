Murray Co. father accused of infant's death turns self in

MURRAY COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- A Murray County man accused of murdering his infant daughter has turned himself in.

District Attorney Kermit McManus tells Channel 3, 27-year-old Isaac Whaley was booked at the Murray County Jail Friday morning.

McManus says Whaley is charged with felony murder and cruelty to children, following an indictment by a grand jury earlier this week.



Those charges stem from the death of his four-month-old daughter, Jaidyn, in November 2010.

The Medical Examiner found the child died of a head injury and ruled it homicide.

McManus says bond was set at $50,000.

