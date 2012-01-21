Brothers charged in La-Z-Boy furniture theft - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Brothers charged in La-Z-Boy furniture theft

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Two brothers are behind bars after police say they allegedly stole a semi loaded with furniture.

Chattanooga Police Spokesperson Nathan Hartwig tells Channel 3, James Tabor and John Tabor Jr. were arrested by Soddy-Daisy police Friday following a near week-long search.

Hartwig says the brothers are accused of stealing a tractor-trailer from a Chattanooga trucking company, which employed James Tabor, on January 15.

Police say the pair crashed the truck loaded with La-Z-Boy furniture on Old Dayton Pike and fled the scene.

The brothers are charged with theft over $60,000 and criminal conspiracy, both felonies.

The suspects are due in court January 30.

