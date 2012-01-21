Jay Yelas Talks Alabama Rig With Channel 3 Outdoors - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jay Yelas Talks Alabama Rig With Channel 3 Outdoors

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Channel3Outdoors  traveled to Nashville for an exclusive interview with Jay Yelas discussing  the upcoming FLW season and how he thought the A-rig would factor into the 2012 year.

"The Alabama Rig is the most innovative phenomenon and new bait I have ever seen in my 24-year career," says Yelas. "2012 will be a learning year for the fishing community"

To hear his thoughts on how effective the A-rig will be in the spring, summer, fall, and winter months watch the exclusive video interview with 2002 Bassmasters Classic Champion Jay Yelas.

