UPDATE: Police investigating Overlook Drive shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting Saturday night.

Police Spokesperson Nathan Hartwig says the incident happened around the 1100 block of Overlook Drive, just minutes before midnight.

Responding officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hartwig says the victim was taken to Erlanger.

Detectives are seeking suspect leads in the ongoing investigation.



