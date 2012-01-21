Mat Mocs rout Campbell for 37th straight SoCon win

BUIES CREEK, NC (UTC) -- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team posted a strong 30-7 win at Campbell on Friday night. With the win, the Mocs improved to 9-3 overall and 2-0 in Southern Conference action.

This was UTC's first trip to Buies Creek, N.C., with the Camels competing in the SoCon as an affiliate wresting member for the first time this season. The Mocs came away with their 37 consecutive win in league dual matches. It was also Chattanooga's sixth straight dual win overall, its longest win streak since running off 11 in a row in the 2006-07 season.

"We are competing hard and have got some momentum going," stated head coach Heath Eslinger. "We just have to keep doing the little things right because we have some tough matches ahead."

Sophomore Levi Clemons (Kissimmee, Fla.) started the event with a 6-4 decision over James Cook at 174. It was his sixth win in a row as he improves to 15-10 on the year. Junior Robert Prigmore (Southlake, Texas) followed that up with his sixth-straight victory at 184, giving Chattanooga a 6-0 lead.

The Camels got on the board at 197 when Mocs junior Niko Brown (Kissimmee, Fla.) lost a rematch to John Weakley (16-4). Brown had defeated Weakley (3-2) earlier in the month in the seventh place match at the Southern Scuffle.

Freshman Kevin Malone (Carrollton, Ohio) scored his 20th victory of the season when he pinned Joe Nolan (3:33) at heavyweight. The Mocs followed that with an impressive 10-2 major decision by freshman Cole Gallagher (Davidsonville, Md.) over Chance Credeur at 125. It was Gallagher's first win in a dual in seven tries this season.

"It was great to see Cole get a win in that situation," added Eslinger. "He is improving every time out, but needed to get that one to keep building his confidence."

Sophomore Shawn Greevy (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) put the match away with his 9-1 major decision over Jordan Tolbert at 149. Chattanooga closed out the scoring with wins by seniors Dan Waddell (Chattanooga, Tenn.) and Brandon Wright (Germantown, Tenn.) at 157 and 165, respectively.

The Mocs continue the weekend road trip with a visit to Davidson on Sunday. Chattanooga faces the Wildcats at 2:00 p.m. (E.S.T.).

Chattanooga 30 - Campbell 7

174: Levi Clemons (UTC) - Dec. 6-4 - James Cook (Campbell) - UTC 3-0

184: Robert Prigmore (UTC) - Dec. 4-0 - Matthew Cox (Campbell) - UTC 6-0

197: John Weakley (Campbell) - MD 16-4 - Niko Brown (UTC) - UTC 6-4

285: Kevin Malone (UTC) - Fall 3:33 - Joe Nolan (Campbell) - UTC 12-4

125: Cole Gallagher (UTC) - MD 10-2 - Chance Credeur (Campbell) - UTC 16-4

133: No. 14 Nick Soto (UTC) - MD 18-5 - Joey Rizzolino (Campbell) - UTC 20-4

141: Shawn Greevy (UTC) - MD 9-1 - Jordan Tolbert (Campbell) - UTC 24-4

149: Mark Hartenstine (Campbell) - Dec. 6-2 - Kelly Felix (UTC) - UTC 21-7|

157: Dan Waddell (UTC) - Dec. 10-3 - Nick Rex (Campbell) - UTC 27-7

165: Brandon Wright (UTC) - Dec. 3-0 - Ryan Krecker (Campbell) - UTC 30-7

Information provided by UTC Sports Information and GoMocs.com.