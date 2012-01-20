UPDATE 3: All WATCHES canceled in Channel 3 viewing area

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Storms have cleared the viewing area and all FLOOD and TORNADO WATCHES have been canceled.

Meteorologist Nick Austin says the rest of our Saturday will have light and misty showers with temperatures holding in the 50s.

Fog may develop Saturday night, so please be careful traveling.

Also, the Flood Watch has been canceled for Dade, Catoosa, Chattooga, Murray, Walker, and Whitfield counties in Georgia.

