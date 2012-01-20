Alabama man in post-BCS video bonds out of jail

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Jail officials have released on bond an Alabama man accused of committing sexual battery on an unconscious LSU fan after the BCS championship football game.

Court officials say Alabama University graduate Brian Downing of Smiths Station posted a $10,000 bond Friday afternoon and was released.

The 32-year-old surrendered to New Orleans police on Thursday night. He was booked on charges of sexual battery and obscenity.

A video of the attack that went viral on the Internet is believed to have been taken at a fast-food restaurant after Alabama defeated the LSU Tigers on Jan. 9. A man clad in Crimson Tide attire appears to be performing a simulated sex act on the LSU fan.

Downing's attorney declined to comment or have his client speak about what happened.

