3 charged with trafficking following massive meth bust

3 charged with trafficking following massive meth bust

SECTION, JACKSON COUNTY, AL. (WRCB)-- Three people are behind in Jackson County, accused meth trafficking.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips tells Channel 3, 41-year-old Erasmo Molina, 44-year-old Jose Solis, and 51-year-old Norma Aguirre were arrested in a parking lot of Highway 35 in Section Friday.

He says the trio was picked up after a pound of meth was delivered.

Molina and Solis are each charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution of controlled substances.

Aguirre is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

