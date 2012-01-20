Bridgeport man charged in storage thefts - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bridgeport man charged in storage thefts

BRIDGEPORT, JACKSON COUNTY, AL. (WRCB)-- A Jackson County, Alabama man was arrested for allegedly stealing from a mini storage.
 
Sheriff Chuck Phillips says 27-year-old Brandon Joel Condra of Bridgeport is charged with four counts of burglary.

Sheriff Phillips says he allegedly committed of a series of thefts at Abbott Mini Storage.

Condra was released on $12,000 bond.

Phillips says the investigation is ongoing and says he anticipates more arrests.

