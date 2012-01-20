Undercover prostitution sting leaves 15 suspects charged

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A two-day operation by Chattanooga Police, targeting online prostitution, leaves 15 suspects charged.

Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig says the sting took place on Wednesday and Thursday by CPD's Special Investigations Unit.

1. Mark Sweitzer, 45, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.

2. Shane Brown, 39, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.

3. Steven Karst, 40, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.

4. David Palmer, 55, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.

5. Victoria Negron, 18, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.

6. Sonya Dodd, 39, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school. Dodd also has warrants for driving on revoked, promoting prostitution and failure to appear.

7. Martinas Kelly, 30, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.

8. Chad Leming, 38, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.

9. Knox Farmer, 43, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.

10. Lequaviana Spencer, 22, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.

11. Toney Smith, 35, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.

12. Matthew Secrest, 35, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.

13. Lequasha Mays, 21, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.

14. Lorraine Brooks, 34, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.

15. Joshua Steffew, 33, is charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.

(Editor Note: Mug shots were not immediately released. WRCBtv.com will publish them when they are available.)