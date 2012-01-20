Dalton Police seek hotel room thief

(WRCB) – Police in Dalton are asking for help identifying a man they say broke into a hotel room and stole more than $2,000.

The incident happened shortly before 7:00 am on Thursday, January 19th at the Quality Inn at 875 College Drive.

The victim stepped out of his room leaving the door cracked while he went out to his car. When he returned, his wife came out of the bathroom and saw that her purse was missing. The purse contained more than $2,000 in cash and credit cards.

After contacting police, investigators checked surveillance video and saw the suspect walking past the victims' room as the victim walked outside. As soon as he was out of sight, the suspect walked back to the door and slipped inside and then walked back out, apparently holding something under one arm.

The suspect is a black male wearing an Anaheim Angels baseball cap and a Bluetooth headset on one ear. The suspect wore a navy blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Detective Chris Tucker at the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085, extension 165.