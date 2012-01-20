Alstom lands $516 million project with Iraq

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Iraq has agreed to contract with Alstom for a $516 million gas-fired power plant in a city northeast of Baghdad.

The plant will consist of four units, based on Alstom's GT13E2 gas turbine. According to a news release, the plant will add generation capacity to Iraq's electricity network by providing enough electricity to the entire Diyala Governorate and a part of Baghdad.

The first unit of the plant is scheduled to be operational in early 2013. Equipment will be manufactured in Alstom's factories in France, Switzerland and Germany. The company has a new state of the art facility in Chattanooga that builds similar equipment.

Mark Coxon, Senior Vice President of Alstom's Gas business said, "Alstom is proud to be participating in the reconstruction of Iraq's energy infrastructure. I am positive that our superior gas turbine technology, offering outstanding availability and reliability, will support the country in building up secure electricity supplies for the future."

In July 2010, Patrick Kron, Chairman and CEO of Alstom, and the Ministry of Electricity, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development and modernization of Iraq's electricity infrastructure.

Alstom employees 96,000 people in 70 countries, including 10,000 in the U.S. In 2008, the company announced it would hire up to 350 people for its new $300 million facility in Chattanooga. The downtown facility has the capacity to manufacture and test the world's largest turbines for fossil steam, nuclear, and gas power plants. It can also support retrofit projects.