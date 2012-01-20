CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect in violent home invasion arrested

(WRCB) – A teen has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion featured on Crime Stoppers.

The home invasion happened back in October in the Grindstone community of Collegedale. The suspect was identified by witnesses as being a former resident of the community.

Collegedale police will not release the name of the suspect because of his age, but say the teen is now charged with arson, burglary, assault and trespassing.

On October 12, 2011, police say the teen, wearing a ski mask, broke into the home and began demand money from the homeowner. He called her by name and told her to take him to her money.

When she said there was none, he attacked her with a stun gun and not just once.

"Multiple times. She had red, her skin was showing red marks from where there was multiple hit on her back, on her chest, her arms. Several different places," says Collegedale Police Detective Jamie Heath.

She fought back and after a struggle was able to get around him and run. He took off, too, into the complex.

Detective Heath says witnesses saw him remove his ski mask as he fled, perhaps so he wouldn't look more suspicious, but that let witnesses see him more clearly.

The teen is currently being held in a state youth development center.

