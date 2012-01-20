UPDATE: Collegedale Police arrest "Greenway Flasher"

(WRCB) – Barby Kulakov hasn't been back to the Greenway walking trail since Monday, when she and her sister were enjoying the scenery on a morning walk. That was until someone ruined their view.

"I could just tell that there was something not right about him," Kulakov says. "He looked kind of dirty and he was just standing by himself."

As they got closer, Kulakov says the man began walking towards them.

"He made this, like really creepy face at us. I don't really know how to describe it, kind of like stuck his tongue out a little at us. It was weird," Kulakov explains. "I looked down and saw that his pants were undone. I was in shock."

Kulakov reported it to the police but it wasn't the last she'd see of him. A couple days later and about a mile away from the initial incident, witnesses near Spalding Elementary School reported seeing a strange man in the bushes, watching school children as they played.

Police called Kulakov to identify the man.

"I could tell right away that it was the same man, and then I saw he was wearing all the same clothes and I was like that's 100 percent him," says Kulakov.

Police identified the man as 37-year-old John Robert Renshaw of Calhoun, Georgia. He's charged with indecent exposure, but is now back on the streets after posting bond Thursday night.

"They're like, 'we can't arrest him unless he touches someone'," Kulakov says. "So, it's like we're waiting for him to actually do something really bad and that makes me a little nervous."



Now she wants to warn other women in the area.

"You don't know what he's going to do right now and I feel a little nervous knowing he might be out here again," says Kulakov. "Get pepper spray, tasers, anything, just be cautious because you never know what's going to happen, even in a town like Collegedale."

Police tell Channel 3 more charges could soon follow.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story as they become available.

